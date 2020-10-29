Left Menu
Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus said that he has cast his vote for President Donald Trump and urged Americans who have not made up their minds to give the incumbent another four years in the White House.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:33 IST
Golfing great Nicklaus endorses Trump for re-election

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus said that he has cast his vote for President Donald Trump and urged Americans who have not made up their minds to give the incumbent another four years in the White House. Nicklaus, an 18-time major winner, said Trump has already delivered on his promises in the past 3-1/2 years, while being "more diverse than any other President" before.

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish," Nicklaus, 80, said in a statement on Twitter. "This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear."

Nicklaus said Trump's policies will continue to bring the "American Dream" to many families across the nation. Soon after Nicklaus' endorsement, Trump replied on Twitter https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump: "Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!"

Nicklaus, nicknamed The Golden Bear, is a native of Ohio, a state Trump won in the 2016 election.

