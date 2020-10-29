UK's Labour leader apologises after damning anti-Semitism report

UK's Labour leader apologises after damning anti-Semitism reportReuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:51 IST
The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party apologised after a report found the party responsible for unlawful harrassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism under previous leadership. "I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused," Labour leader Keir Starmer said at a news conference on Thursday.
He said that the party would implement all the report's recommendations in full.
