West Bengal Governor should not trespass his limit: CPI-M

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should not "trespass" his limits, CPI-M leader Tarit Baran Topdar said here on Thursday.

ANI | Barrackpore (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:27 IST
CPI-M leader Tarit Baran Topdar speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should not "trespass" his limits, CPI-M leader Tarit Baran Topdar said here on Thursday. Reacting to the statement of Governor over law and order situation in the state, Topdar said, "I have gone through the statement but I find no reason to be so openly critical on the part of a Governor. Governor has also got his limitation. No Governor should trespass it."

Regarding promulgation of President's Rule in the state due to the law and order situation, he further said, "There are so many questions about the law and order situation, but in spite of that, we do not support the promulgation of President's Rule in the state." Earlier in the day, expressing serious concern over the law and order matter, Dhankar said terror groups like al-Qaeda were spreading their tentacles in the state while the IAS and IPS officers abdicated their responsibility.

It may be noted here that Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over several issues. Dhankhar is on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence today.

The meeting was held for over an hour, during which state of affairs in West Bengal were discussed. (ANI)

