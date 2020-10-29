Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:33 IST
Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help reelect U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, The Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-wisconsin-archive-elections-641a8174e51077703888e2fa89070e12?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlowon Thursday. Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the AP that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday.

Messages to the Wisconsin Republican Party were not immediately returned, and there was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the FBI.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish abortion protests go global

Thousands of protesters in cities around the world have gathered over the past days in support of Poles who have taken to the streets after a court ruling further limited the countrys restrictive abortion laws.In the week since the Constitu...

Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain and spread across Europe

A coronavirus strain that emerged in Spain in June has spread across Europe and now makes up a large proportion of infections in several countries, researchers said, highlighting the role of travel in the pandemic and the need to track muta...

Fish, subsidies remain critical in Brexit talks, EU says

A deal on fisheries and rules governing state subsidies are the two critical issues in negotiations with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday following a video conference with Canadas prime minister.W...

Paytm Payments Bank aims to issue 5mn FASTags in 3 months

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Thursday said it has equipped over 5 million vehicles with FASTags, and is aiming to issue a similar number of tags in the next three months. PPBL is also enabling automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020