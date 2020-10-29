Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help reelect U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, The Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-wisconsin-archive-elections-641a8174e51077703888e2fa89070e12?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlowon Thursday. Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the AP that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday.

Messages to the Wisconsin Republican Party were not immediately returned, and there was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the FBI.