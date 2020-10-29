Left Menu
BJP slams Cong after Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist

"This exposes that Congress and its leaders in their hatred for Modi has turned anti-India." Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya in a tweet, said, "Fawad Hussein, minister in Imran Khan's cabinet admits Pulwama was Pakistan's doing and credited Imran's leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:45 IST
The admission by a Pakistani minister that Pakistan was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack has exposed the Congress and its leaders who have turned anti-India in their hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said on Thursday

In a sensational admission, senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war

The BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Terrorism anywhere in the world has its roots in Pakistan. But, it is irony that Rahul Gandhi and his associates from Congress party termed the Pulwama attack as a match fixing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. "This exposes that Congress and its leaders in their hatred for Modi has turned anti-India." Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya in a tweet, said, "Fawad Hussein, minister in Imran Khan's cabinet admits Pulwama was Pakistan's doing and credited Imran's leadership. Now, one needs to ask the likes of Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ramgopal Yadav and others who spoke for the Pakistanis" Malviya tagged with his tweet news reports about leaders of opposition parties questioning the timing of Pulwama attack, months ahead of Lok Sabha elections and whom it will benefit.

