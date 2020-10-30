Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:04 IST
PM Modi condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. The three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, police said.

"I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings. Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nice attack points to continued Tunisian struggle with jihadists

Though French police believe the attacker who killed three people in Nice on Thursday is a Tunisian, the North African democracy has made big strides in tackling the jihadist threat in recent years. A French police source told Reuters the m...

CSK beat KKR by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in an IPL match here on Thursday.Brief Scores KKR 1725 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 87, Dinesh Karthik 21 not out, Lungi Ngidi 234. CSK 1784 in 20 overs Ruturaj Gaekwad 72, Ravindra J...

Muslims have 'right to punish' French, says Malaysia's Mahathir

Malaysias former premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday Muslims have a right to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past but he did not approve of the killing of a French teacher over his use of cartoons of the Prophe...

ANALYSIS-Trump woos LGBT+ Americans as polls hand gay vote to Biden

Supporters say Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in history yet U.S. policy experts point to his record and polls show much stronger LGBT support for Democratic rival Joe Biden.Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020