PM Modi condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. The three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, police said.
"I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.
The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings. Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.
The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival..
