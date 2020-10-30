Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Headlines IMF urges UK to keep spending to tackle pandemic crisis https://on.ft.com/3e6XxQ9 UK faces legal action over refusal to hold Russia probe https://on.ft.com/2G9b90u Labour party suspends Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism report https://on.ft.com/3jCnIiN Overview Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that the British government should continue to spend on support for workers and businesses to weather the economic shocks of the pandemic and Brexit. British politicians are seeking an inquiry into allegations that Moscow interfered in UK elections. Britain's Labour party leader Keir Starmer has suspended his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn after an official report into anti-Semitism in the UK's main opposition party.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 06:43 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that the British government should continue to spend on support for workers and businesses to weather the economic shocks of the pandemic and Brexit.

British politicians are seeking an inquiry into allegations that Moscow interfered in UK elections. Britain's Labour party leader Keir Starmer has suspended his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn after an official report into anti-Semitism in the UK's main opposition party.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

