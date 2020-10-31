Left Menu
People will give befitting reply to BJP in MP bypolls: Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming bypolls in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:53 IST
Congress leader speaking to media in Bhopal. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming bypolls in the state. Speaking to the media regarding the BJP and the upcoming polls, Kamal Nath said, "I have seen many polls before in the state and in the country. I know what the situation of a party is when it is losing. One is when they are losing and the other is when they are getting a battering. When they get a battering, they make use of the police and administration. They use alcohol and money power. I believe in the voters of the state, I know that they will make the future of the state secure."

"This government was made with buying and selling. The people will give them a befitting reply. The question is not that they will lose but with how many votes will they lose," said the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. When asked about EC revoking his star campaigner status, Kamal Nath said, "Star Pracharak is not a major post. I don't want to comment anything on the EC. The people, in the end, are on the top. I will speak after November 10."

The Election Commission of India on Friday revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an 'item' during an election rally, sparking a controversy. Imarti Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

