Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath attacks Congress on criticism over LAC situation, says will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Congress over its digs against the government on border tensions with China, saying "it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:41 IST
Rajnath attacks Congress on criticism over LAC situation, says will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Maner constituency on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Congress over its digs against the government on border tensions with China, saying "it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure". Addressing an election rally here, he also attacked the Congress over its remarks linking Pulwama attack to Lok Sabha elections and said, "we'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics".

Singh referred to allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about China having captured 1,200 km of Indian territory and alleged that the opposition party was questioning the bravery of soldiers. "There are tensions with China but Congress is questioning the bravery of our soldiers. It's being said that China has captured 1,200 sq km of land, but it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure," Rajnath Singh said addressing a gathering in Patna's Maner constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that China has "taken" Indian land. Singh also alleged that opposition parties had alleged conspiracy behind the Pulwama terror attack and sought to link it to Lok Sabha elections.

"I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they (opposition) called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections. We'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics," the Defence Minister said. Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Pulwama attack, Singh said a Pakistan minister has admitted his country's role in the terror incident.

"Imran Khan's minister said that Pakistan was behind Pulwama, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that why doesn't he speak now? Now even Pakistan accepted it," he said. Rahul Gandhi attacked the government earlier this year over Pulwama terror incident and asked "who benefitted the most from the attack".

Singh also lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that nobody in the country can put corruption allegations against the incumbent government. "Nitish Kumar has in power for last 15 years but nobody in the state or the country can accuse him of corruption," Singh.

His remarks came days after Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav called Nitish Kumar, "Bhishmapitamah" of corruption. Rajnath attacked Lalu Yadav's tenure and said 'rajneeti' (politics) lost its meaning during the RJD rule.

"Rajneeti is made of `raj' and `neeti' and how power guides in the right direction. But during RJD tenure, Rajneeti lost its meaning. The opposition was attacked by chappals (footwear). But we have always followed our principles," the minister added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sweetened beverages impact cardio-metabolic health, suggest study

Research has shown that diets including beverages sweetened with sugar can have a negative impact on cardio-metabolic health. The results of the research were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.Artificially sweet...

Greek priest shot in Lyon, France; assailant flees - police source

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured on Saturday at a church in the centre of the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said.The priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. 1500 GMT as he wa...

IPL 13: Clinical SRH defeat RCB by 5 wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad hav...

Clinical SRH beat RCB by 5 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

Pushed to the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League Play-off race, here on Saturday. SRH first produced a brilliant bowling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020