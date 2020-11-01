Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queensland premier wins state vote on tough virus response

The incumbent premier of Queensland won a third consecutive term in Australian state elections in which voters strongly endorsed her government's tough policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing state borders.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-11-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 06:55 IST
Queensland premier wins state vote on tough virus response

The incumbent premier of Queensland won a third consecutive term in Australian state elections in which voters strongly endorsed her government's tough policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing state borders. Annastacia Palaszczuk, dubbed the “accidental premier” when she came to power unexpectedly in 2015, became the first female Australian political leader to win three consecutive elections.

Results on Sunday with 63.2 per cent of votes counted showed a 5.2 per cent swing in favour of Palaszczuk's left-center Labour party, which had won 40.6% per cent of the vote, ahead of the main opposition Liberal National coalition with 35.6 per cent. The anti-immigration One Nation party saw its vote fall from 13.73 per cent in the 2017 election to 6.9 per cent while the United Australia Party of mining magnate Clive Palmer managed only 0.57 per cent. Palaszczuk campaigned on her strong response to COVID-19 — there have only been six virus deaths in the state. She acknowledged in declaring victory on Saturday night that the cost of the pandemic response had been high.

“For many Queenslanders, I know it has been an incredibly tough year,” Palaszczuk said. “It has been tough not being able to see your family and friends in other states or even around the world as we've been in the midst of a global pandemic." Her main challenger, LNP leader Deb Frecklington, campaigned on the heavy toll Labor's border policies have taken on Queensland's tourism industry. The Great Barrier Reef straddles most of the top half of the state, while the Gold Coast tourist strip south of Brisbane, particularly popular with Asian visitors, has also sustained big losses. But voters appeared to endorse Palaszczuk's handling of the pandemic. Election observers suggested older former LNP voters, mindful of the pandemic response, may have switched their support to Labor.

In a trend following that of next week's US presidential election, more than 1.28 million of 3.3 million eligible voters in the so-called Sunshine State voted ahead of election day. A further 905,806 postal votes had been issued, of which 571,095 had been returned by Saturday. Voting at all levels of government in Australia — federal, state and municipal — is compulsory.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study

About 18 election rallies by President Donald Trump are estimated to have lead to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and likely led to more than 700 deaths, a new study by Stanford University researchers said, stressing that th...

UPDATE 7-U.S. early voting surges as Trump, Biden make late push

A record 90 million Americans have voted early in the U.S. presidential election, data on Saturday showed, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country to try to sway the few remaining undecided...

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. T...

Donald Trump predicts massive win for Republicans in November 3 polls

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive win for the Republicans in the November 3 elections, saying the margin would be much bigger than what the party had received four years ago. Speaking at four different rallies in the battleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020