Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Minister Doraikkannu, treated for COVID-19, dies

The 72 year-old minister, who was on life support for several days after being admitted on October 13, breathed his last at 11.15 pm on Saturday, the Kauvery Hospital said. "With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in the brief medical bulletin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:23 IST
TN Minister Doraikkannu, treated for COVID-19, dies

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died at a private hospital in the city where he was treated for COVID-19, a bulletin from it said on Sunday. The 72 year-old minister, who was on life support for several days after being admitted on October 13, breathed his last at 11.15 pm on Saturday, the Kauvery Hospital said.

"With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in the brief medical bulletin. A three-time AIADMK MLA, Doraikkannu is survived by wife and six children.

He is the third sitting elected representative from the state to have died after contracting coronavirus, the others being DMK MLA J Anbazhagan and Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar. Doraikkannu has represented Papanasam in Thanjavur district in the state assembly since 2006 and was inducted in the cabinet in 2016 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin among others condoled Doraikkannu's demise. Doraikannu was known for his "simplicity, humbleness, straightforwardness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of the farming community... He handled the Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark," Purohit said in a message.

Palaniswami, who described the late leader as an "elder brother," said Doraikkannu had joined the AIADMK when it was founded by the late CM M G Ramachandran in 1972, adding he had served the party with dedication since then. Doraikkannu had efficiently handled his Agriculture portfolio, he said, describing him as an affable person.

In a statement, the chief minister said the senior leader's death was a "great loss" to the party and the state and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Doraikkannu there.

In a separate party statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, AIADMK Coordinator and Co-Coordinator respectively, recalled the late minister's decades-long association with the party and hailed him for his "effective public service." Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, expressed shock over the minister's demise and noted that the latter used to reply during debates in the House "according to ethos". In a statement, he urged those in public life to exercise caution during their work in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana Governor Tamiliasai Soundarajan and leaders of various political parties including Vaiko (MDMK), G K Vasan (TMC), S Ramadoss (PMK), L Murugan (BJP) and those of CPI and CPI-M also expressed their condolences. Doraikkannu had complained of uneassiness on October 13 while travelling to Salem and was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram. The same day, he was shifted to the Kauvery Hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital had said on Monday the Minister was being treated for severe COVID pneumonia and its complications and put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), a heart- lung assistance machine, and ventilator..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Move forward by upholding democratic, secular values: Rahul Gandhi to Kerala on its formation day

Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of the states 64th formation day, saying that he hopes the southern state moves forward on the path of development by upholding democratic and s...

Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact

President Donald Trump says hes issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine frackings impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking. The president has repeatedly ...

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Bisw...

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. Its all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020