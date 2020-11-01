Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

This year, the pandemic has sparked an unmatched shift to early voting, by mail or otherwise, and rising expectations that days or weeks might pass before the outcome is known. While Americans have become accustomed to learning who would be their next president on election night, that would be far from unprecedented.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:36 IST
EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things: extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. It's all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republican will win it.

The differences start with a couple of future trivia answers. This is the first time a Black woman has been nominated by a major party. It's the first time both presidential nominees have been in their 70s. It is the first time a presidential election has been held in the throes of a deadly pandemic that has affected every corner of the country.

A 1918 midterm election, in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, saw voter participation drop 20% — although the fact that 2 million men were fighting in World War I also had an effect. By the time Republican Warren G. Harding won in 1920, the flu had passed. This year, the pandemic has sparked an unmatched shift to early voting, by mail or otherwise, and rising expectations that days or weeks might pass before the outcome is known.

While Americans have become accustomed to learning who would be their next president on election night, that would be far from unprecedented. Until 1937, presidents were inaugurated in March, partly because it took so long to report and count the vote. And of course, the 2000 election was not resolved until Dec. 12, when the U.S. Supreme Court made George W. Bush the winner by ruling that Florida must stop counting votes.

President Donald Trump has seized on concern about mail voting to repeatedly suggest that the election is beset by fraud — the first time a major candidate, let alone a sitting president, has sought to undermine faith in the electoral process. One more pandemic-inspired departure from the norm: While Trump has campaigned furiously, jetting from town to town, until recently Biden stayed in or near his home in Delaware, sparing himself and his followers the risk of contracting COVID-19.

That's unheard of in recent years, but it also was a throwback to the front-porch campaigns of James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison and William McKinley in the 19th century — and Harding in the 20th. Like Biden, they did not go out to campaign. The campaign came to them.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Aggressive contact tracing caused spike in COVID-19 cases: Delhi Health Minister

Addressing the issue of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that aggressive contact tracing was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers. If a pers...

Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday, knocking down power in several towns and prompting the evacuation of about a million people in its likely path, including in the capital where the main ...

How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though its known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as COVID-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the hea...

Soccer - Cho double earns Jeonbuk record eighth Korean league title

Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the first half as defending champions Jeonbuk Motors handed Daegu FC a 2-0 defeat on Sunday to secure a record-breaking eighth South Korean title in 12 seasons.Needing a draw to be sure of finishing ahead of nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020