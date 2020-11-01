Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

Algerians were voting Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president last year.

PTI | Algiers | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:59 IST
Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic
People carrying Algeria national flags. Image Credit: ANI

Algerians were voting Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms, and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president last year. However, opponents of the constitution were barred from campaign venues or from expressing their views on public television or radio, so they are calling for a boycott. The referendum is taking place symbolically on the 68th anniversary of the beginning of Algeria's war for independence from France.

Pro-democracy activists say the revised charter doesn't go far enough to open up politics to a new generation of leaders. Islamist parties say it doesn't do enough to promote Islam and the Arabic language and oppose a measure on religious freedom. Meanwhile, the man who pushed for the referendum, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is hospitalized in Germany after several people in his administration showed symptoms of the virus. The 74-year-old's exact ailment and whereabouts are unclear, though his office said in a statement Thursday his status is "reassuring". For many Algerians, the most dramatic new measure is one allowing the Algerian military to intervene abroad, in UN or African Union peacekeeping operations, a major change from the current doctrine of non-interference. The military has long played a key role in Algeria, and military chief Gen. Said Bengriha has campaigned around the country for a "yes" vote.

The revision of the constitution was among the promises the president made when he was elected in December. It limits presidents and parliament members to two terms, makes it easier to create political parties, and hands some presidential powers to the prime minister, among other changes. In a final campaign rally Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad said it will "make it possible to definitively turn the page on the old practices of management of public affairs, with the emergence of new institutions and new methods of exercising responsibilities based on democracy, competence, transparency." He insisted that it "reflects the major demands" of the Hirak protest movement, and will allow young people and non-governmental actors more of a say in Algerian policies.

Hirak activists and their supporters, who want a wholesale overhaul of Algeria's leadership, see the referendum as an effort to look progressive while leaving the overall power structure in place. "It is a denial of democracy," professor Rachid Tlemçani told The Associated Press. "This revision is cosmetics to give a new face to the same system, which will not change." Some 23.5 million Algerian voters are eligible in to take part, though turnout is expected to be low because of the calls for a boycott, a lackluster campaign — and worries about the virus, which is linked to at least 1,964 deaths in Algeria and has infected more than 57,000 people.

Voting stations include primary schools that were disinfected for the referendum, with masks required. Voting began Friday in the sparsely populated Algerian desert, as election officials traveled in all-terrain vehicles to reach remote voters. Nearly 1 million Algerian voters abroad were allowed to start voting Saturday.

Initial results are expected after polls close Sunday night.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Power consumption grows 13.38% in October

Indias power consumption grew 13.38 per cent to 110.94 billion units BU in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data. Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at ...

Aggressive contact tracing caused spike in COVID-19 cases: Delhi Health Minister

Addressing the issue of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that aggressive contact tracing was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers. If a pers...

Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday, knocking down power in several towns and prompting the evacuation of about a million people in its likely path, including in the capital where the main ...

How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though its known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as COVID-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020