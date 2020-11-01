Oppn slams Goa govt order asking doctors to vacate rooms

The Goa opposition has slammed anorder by the Pramod Sawant government asking doctors at twoCOVID-19 facilities in Margao to vacate accommodation providedto them from Sunday onwards

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) hasasked the state government to ensure doctors at ESI and SouthDistrict hospitals in Margao continue to get accommodation asbefore, failing which they would "retract services" amid theoutbreak

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said the Pramod Sawantgovernment had "failed to stand by COVID warriors" while GoaForward Party vice president Durgadas Kamat said doctors wereworking diligently amid the pandemic and "providing them withaccommodation is the least" that can be done.