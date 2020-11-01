Don't forget those who questioned Lord Ram's existence: PM Modi in West Champaran

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, addressing a rally in West Champaran on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election said that people should not forget those who questioned the existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act. "With people's cooperation, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. You should not forget those who questioned existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles in way of building Ram temple in Ayodhya. Those who are against the NDA do not have any evidence or logic," he said.

"They spread rumours that NDA will scrap the SC/ST reservation. However, it was this NDA government, which extended the reservation for the next 10 years. They never give attention to general category. We gave 10 per cent to poor from the general category. Everyone accepted it and there was no unrest. Because we live with Mantra Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said that he will use all legal options to cover money looted in Jammu and Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370.

"When we abrogated Article 370, they said there will be bloodshed in Kashmir and India-Kashmir connection will be cut. Today Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are on the path of development with peace. People of Kashmir are asking to teach a lesson to the corrupt. I assure you that I will use all legal options to recover all looted money," he said. "When the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought, they spread lies that many Indians will lose their citizenship. Now it has been one year, has any India lost his citizenship?" he asked.

He also highlighted the difference between "Jungle Raj" and the NDA. "Now there is one side- 'Jungle Raj' in which scams worth crores took place and other is NDA which served Bihar. One side is Jungle Raj which left roads in the worst condition, other is NDA which improved the connectivity of Bihar. One side is Jungle Raj which committed scams with money of the poor and other is NDA which deposited money into bank accounts of poor," Modi said.

"Jungle Raj want to bring 'andhera' (dark) again so that lantern lit again, on the other side is NDA which provided electricity. Jungle Raj ran Bihar with only 3 medical colleges for three decades, the other side is NDA which is working to open medical colleges in every parliamentary constituency," he added. Modi also took an apparent dig at the Magathabandhan chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader calling him as the "yuvraaj" of "jungle raj". "You have to be very careful with jungle raj and stay alert of the yuvraj of jungle raj," he said. The Prime Minister said that there will be a medical and engineering college in mother tongue in Bihar so that students who has never attended an English medium school can fulfil his dream.

"If anyone has not studied English, he cannot study medicine and engineering. NDA has pledged that after the formation of the new government, there will be a medical and engineering college in the mother tongue in Bihar so that the son of a poor mother can also fulfill the dream of becoming a doctor," Modi said. Modi said that Rs 200 crores has been deposited in 2.5 lakh farmers in West Chamarapran. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, over 4 lakh piped water connection has been given. In this region, 55,000 houses has been given to poor people. LPG gas connection has been provided to around 4 lakh poor women.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who addressed the gathering before the Prime Minister lashed out at the RJD regime stating that the NDA government had worked to free Bihar from crime.

"PM Modi announced special schemes for Bihar after coming to power... We gave 50 per cent reservation to women in Gram Panchayats, civic bodies. We have served the people. Some are limited only to their family, pati-patni, beta-beti, ek parivar, and for us whole Bihar is one family. It is our dharma to serve people," he said. "Everyone knows what the condition was. We freed Bihar from crime and took the state on the path of development. After dark, people used to get afraid of venturing out," he added. (ANI)