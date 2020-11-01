Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-help groups to be given Rs 1,400 crore for women empowerment: CM Shivraj

The self-help groups (SHG) working for women empowerment in Madhya Pradesh will be provided assistance of Rs 1,400 crore this year, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

ANI | Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:25 IST
Self-help groups to be given Rs 1,400 crore for women empowerment: CM Shivraj
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at a rally in Bioara, Rajgarh on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The self-help groups (SHG) working for women empowerment in Madhya Pradesh will be provided assistance of Rs 1,400 crore this year, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking at a rally in Biaora Vidhan Sabha constituency of Rajgarh district ahead of by-polls.

"The self-help groups will be given Rs 1,400 crore for women empowerment this year so that their work can go smoothly," Chouhan said. He further attacked former Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government for mismanagement in the state during its rule.

"I had thought that Congress would work after returning to power after 15 years in the state. But they failed on every count, everywhere I went people would come to me telling Mama (Chouhan) makes the government topple. If I wanted I would not have let their government form, they had just a few seats more. The independent MLAs came to us offering their support but we declined the offer," Chouhan said. Comparing the progress made by his government in 15 years in the state, he said: "Under former Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's rule, the state budget was Rs 21,000 crore. Mama increased it to more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The GDP of your government was Rs 98,000 crore, I increased it to Rs 7,07,000 crore. Under your government, Digvijaya in 2003, per capita income was Rs 1,500, Mama increased it to Rs 80,000."

By-elections are to be held on November 3 to fill 28 vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest jump in October

Fires in Brazils Amazon rainforest surged in October and the number of blazes is up 25 in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to a year ago, data from government space research agency Inpe showed on Sunday.October recorded 17,326 hot spot...

Motor racing-Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors' title

Mercedes became the first team to win seven successive Formula One constructors titles on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending 93rd career win at Imola to stand on the brink of a seventh drivers crown. Hamilton came back f...

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020