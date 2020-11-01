Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Police arrests Dubbaka BJP candidate's relative with Rs 1 cr

Two days before the Dubbaka by-polls, Hyderabad police on Sunday seized Rs 1 crore cash in Begumpet from brother-in-law of BJP's Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:54 IST
Hyderabad Police arrests Dubbaka BJP candidate's relative with Rs 1 cr
Rs 1 crore cash was seized from the brother-in-law of BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days before the Dubbaka by-polls, Hyderabad police on Sunday seized Rs 1 crore cash in Begumpet from brother-in-law of BJP's Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao. According to the police statement, the bust took place after information was received regarding the illegal transport of cash for the purpose of the Dubbaka by-poll.

"On credible information, sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team along with Police from the Begumpet Police Station, busted a huge amount of illegally transported cash for the purpose of distribution to voters for illegal mean in the Dubbaka by-election," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. The accused has been identified as Surabhi Srinivas Rao, brother in law of Raghunandan Rao.

On enquiry, it was revealed that G Vivek Venkata Swamy, ex-MP of Peddapalli had handed over the cash to Rao to transport from Hyderabad to Dubbaka. The seized amount and accused persons have been handed over to the Station House Officer of the Begumpet Police Station for further investigation.

According to the Election Commission of India, by-election to Dubbaka assembly constituency will take place on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester United, England great Bobby Charlton has dementia

Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. Everyone at Manchester United is saddened that this terrible disease has afflicted Sir Bobby Charlton and we continue to offer our love and support to Sir ...

Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud

The head of the agency handling citizenship and visa applications was surprised when he faced blowback for cutting a reference to the U.S. being a nation of immigrants in its mission statement. The son of a Peruvian immigrant added language...

UP: Jalaun Cong leader beaten up by women

In an incident caught on tape, Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman Anurag Mishra was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by two women who accused him of harassing them. The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, however, has denied the charge an...

4 children injured in firecracker mishap in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four young children suffered injuries in a firecracker accident at a wedding celebration in Budhana of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar. According to Girja Shankar Tripathi, Circle Officer of Budhana, the incident took place after a spark from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020