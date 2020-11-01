Hyderabad Police arrests Dubbaka BJP candidate's relative with Rs 1 cr

Two days before the Dubbaka by-polls, Hyderabad police on Sunday seized Rs 1 crore cash in Begumpet from brother-in-law of BJP's Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao. According to the police statement, the bust took place after information was received regarding the illegal transport of cash for the purpose of the Dubbaka by-poll.

"On credible information, sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team along with Police from the Begumpet Police Station, busted a huge amount of illegally transported cash for the purpose of distribution to voters for illegal mean in the Dubbaka by-election," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. The accused has been identified as Surabhi Srinivas Rao, brother in law of Raghunandan Rao.

On enquiry, it was revealed that G Vivek Venkata Swamy, ex-MP of Peddapalli had handed over the cash to Rao to transport from Hyderabad to Dubbaka. The seized amount and accused persons have been handed over to the Station House Officer of the Begumpet Police Station for further investigation.

According to the Election Commission of India, by-election to Dubbaka assembly constituency will take place on November 3. (ANI)