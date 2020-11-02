Tanzania police arrest main opposition party leader ahead of protests

Tanzanian police have arrested the leader of the main opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe, the party's candidate in last week's presidential election, Tundu Lissu, told Reuters on Monday.

The opposition has called for protests against the outcome of the poll, which returned President John Magufuli to office with 84% of the vote, demanding a repeat election due to widespread irregularities. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)