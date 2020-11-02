Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says if elected, he will host summit of democracies to counter rising authoritarianism

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that if elected, he will convene a global summit of democracies in the first year of his presidency to counter the "rising authoritarianism" in the world and address issues of election security and human rights.

PTI | Fayetteville | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:40 IST
Biden says if elected, he will host summit of democracies to counter rising authoritarianism

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that if elected, he will convene a global summit of democracies in the first year of his presidency to counter the "rising authoritarianism" in the world and address issues of election security and human rights. Biden accused President Donald Trump of "embracing" every autocrat in the world which he said has undermined America's credibility.

"One of the things that have hurt us so badly, is that this president has embraced every thug and every autocrat in the world, in ways that have undermined our credibility," the former vice president said during a conference call on Sunday. "I'll energise the community of democracies to counter the rising authoritarianism we see in the world. In my first year, we're going to host a summit of the democracies to address election security, human rights, etc," Biden said.

Responding to questions on China, he said trade, human rights and security are the three main issues. Criticising President Trump’s policies toward China, he said, "Trump caved to Chinese leaders every time. He let them off the hook, started a trade war, etc." "Trump gave them the green light to put millions of Chinese Uighurs in concentration camps," said the 77-year-old Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden campaign has termed the alleged human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region as “genocide" and called for an international effort to make a united stand against the "oppression" suffered by ethnic minorities at the hands of China's "authoritarian" government. Attacking Trump for failing to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "In handling the pandemic, no country can go this alone. But everybody looks at us and says 'Where in the hell are we going?'" During the conference call, former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice praised the former vice president's eight-year stint in the White House.

"His wisdom, his experience, his strategic acumen, his hands-on engagement were absolutely indispensable in helping us work through the toughest issues on our agenda -- from Iraq to Afghanistan to China to Russia, he gave extraordinary advice, great leadership," she said. "You're going to be an extraordinary 46th president of the United States. You're exactly what our country and our world right now," Rice said.

Biden called Rice "just incredible," before launching into comments about what the US is facing these days. "Our country has been through so much pain," he said. "The pandemic, recession, deep racial injustice, toxic hate and division, and a president who fans the flames… and says things that are just so, so dangerous," he said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an era of pandemics and closed borders, he said on Monday.Snowdens wife, Lindsay, is expecting a child...

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, wer...

Manipal Hospitals set to acquire 100 pc stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals.The acquisi...

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020