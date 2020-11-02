Election Commission to file reply at earliest, ECI on SC's stay on revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) will file a response at the earliest on the Supreme Court order staying its decision to revoke former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's star campaigner status, officials said on Monday.

"Hon'ble Supreme Court is supreme. EC has been given an opportunity to file a reply in the matter, which shall be filed at the earliest," ECI officials told ANI here. Earlier today, the Supreme Court stayed the Election Commission's decision to revoke Kamal Nath's status as star campaigner due to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct for his speeches.

The Congress leader had allegedly referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi contesting MP bypoll BJP from Sabra as an 'item' during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. Nath had later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. The by-polls were necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)