Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election Commission to file reply at earliest, ECI on SC's stay on revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will file a response at the earliest on the Supreme Court order staying its decision to revoke former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's star campaigner status, officials said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:12 IST
Election Commission to file reply at earliest, ECI on SC's stay on revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status
Congress leader Kamal Nath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) will file a response at the earliest on the Supreme Court order staying its decision to revoke former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's star campaigner status, officials said on Monday.

"Hon'ble Supreme Court is supreme. EC has been given an opportunity to file a reply in the matter, which shall be filed at the earliest," ECI officials told ANI here. Earlier today, the Supreme Court stayed the Election Commission's decision to revoke Kamal Nath's status as star campaigner due to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct for his speeches.

The Congress leader had allegedly referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi contesting MP bypoll BJP from Sabra as an 'item' during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. Nath had later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. The by-polls were necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesdays presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors wai...

Portugal PM Costa asks president to declare COVID-19 emergency

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the countrys president on Monday to declare a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring. The last COVID-19 state of emer...

Israeli settlers pray for Trump re-election at biblical tomb

Jewish settler leaders prayed on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election, citing his support for Israel, during a ceremony at a biblical tomb in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of conflict with the Palestinians...

World Athletics announces nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020

World Athletics on Monday announced a list of ten nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020, who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athleti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020