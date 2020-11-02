Left Menu
UP: Union minister Puri, nine others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:21 IST
Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said. Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam, he added.

