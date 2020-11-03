Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harris emerges as key player in electioneering of Biden campaign

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamal Harris has emerged as a key player in the electioneering of the Biden campaign for the November 3 polls, crisscrossing some of the top battleground states and urging voters to change the course of the US history.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 00:30 IST
Harris emerges as key player in electioneering of Biden campaign
Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris Image Credit: ANI

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamal Harris has emerged as a key player in the electioneering of the Biden campaign for the November 3 polls, crisscrossing some of the top battleground states and urging voters to change the course of the US history. Often called a "trailblazer" or a "woman Obama", Harris, whose mother immigrated from India in 195Os and father is an African American from Jamaica, could be the first female vice president of the country, if the latest polls are of any indication.

Harris, 57, has already scripted history by becoming the first African American and Black to become the vice presidential candidate of a major political party. With her campaign restricted by the COVID-19 social distancing regulations, Harris has emerged as a key player in the electioneering of the Biden campaign. Over the past few days, she has been crisscrossing some of the top battle ground states like Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Over the weekend, she became the first ever Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate to campaign in the Republican bastion of Texas. Her past record indicates that she cherishes in taking challenges. As the California attorney general, she took head on the big banks and tech companies and was successful in her efforts, getting accolades even from her opponents. "Let's make history on Tuesday," Harris tweeted Monday.

"We are three days away from directing and changing the course of the history of our country. There is so much at stake," she said at an election rally in Florida over the weekend. In her campaign speeches, she talks about the issue of racial discrimination and women's voting rights. "We must vote to honour the ancestors. This year, we celebrated the 19th Amendment. The 100 anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The ancestors, the suffragettes, who those 100 years ago in all of their white work marching and shouting for a woman's right to vote," she said at a drive-in rally in Fayetteville in North Carolina.

"Saying we will not be deterred, we will not be left behind. Now, let us remember because we also must be truthful about history that black women couldn't vote until 1965, so we have to remember that," she said. The Washington Post on Monday reflected on Harris so close to becoming the first vice president of the country.

"In her own, quieter way, Harris has embraced her presence on the cusp of history. Her potential to become the first woman so close to the presidency has gotten less attention than previous female candidacies — in part because of the crises gripping the nation, in part because of other firsts that Harris embodies as a Black and Asian American woman, and in part because of her relatively low-profile way of grappling with gender," The Washington Post said. "Harris is the first Indian American of any gender, and the first graduate of a historically Black university, on a major ticket. Those landmarks only underline her role as potentially the first woman, after 244 years, to serve in either of America's two highest offices," The Washington Post wrote.

Harris, over the years, has emerged a role model for thousands of girls and women in the country.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

New case of detained British-Iranian dual citizen adjourned

A British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran was taken to court on new sedition charges on Monday, her husband said, the latest twist in a case that has long stirred an international outcry. The brief session, in which Nazan...

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...

Merkel cautious on US vote comment, says she values science

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Monday to comment directly on the U.S. election, but said that she values the advice of scientists hours after President Donald Trump took another shot at the top U.S. infectious disease expert. Tru...

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.Greater Manchester was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020