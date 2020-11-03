Left Menu
Gujarat bypolls: Over 50 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm

The opposition Congress has fielded Jayantilal Patel (Morbi), Kiritsinh Jadeja (Karjan), Babubhai Vartha (Kaprada), Shantilal Sendhani (Abdasa), Suresh Kotadiya (Dhari), Mohan Solanki (Gadhada), Suryakant Gavit (Dang) and Chetan Khachar (Limbdi). To stop the spread of COVID-19, disposable hand gloves are being given to each voter at polling booths.

A total of 50.43 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 4 pm in the bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat on Tuesday, officials said. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Out of the total 18.75 lakh voters in the eight seats, 50.43 per cent cast their votes till 4 pm, as per data shared by the Election Commission. Dang, a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved seat, registered 66.24 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm.

Besides, Kaprada clocked a turnout of 62.97 per cent, followed by Karjan-55.39 per cent, Limbdi-52.84 per cent, Morbi-48.57 per cent, Abdasa-47 per cent, Gadhada-45.44 per cent and Dhari-33.07 per cent. The by-elections to these seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year.

Five of these later joined the ruling BJP and the party has fielded them from the seats which they won in 2017. These five candidates are - Brijesh Merja (Morbi), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa) and J V Kakadiya (Dhari).

The other three BJP candidates are- Atmaram Parmar (Gadhada), Vijay Patel (Dang) and Kiritsinh Rana (Limbdi). The opposition Congress has fielded Jayantilal Patel (Morbi), Kiritsinh Jadeja (Karjan), Babubhai Vartha (Kaprada), Shantilal Sendhani (Abdasa), Suresh Kotadiya (Dhari), Mohan Solanki (Gadhada), Suryakant Gavit (Dang) and Chetan Khachar (Limbdi).

To stop the spread of COVID-19, disposable hand gloves are being given to each voter at polling booths..

