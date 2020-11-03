Left Menu
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5 to boost the party's preparations for assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, an officer bearer in the party's state unit said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:39 IST
Amit Shah to visit WB on Nov 5 to boost BJP's preparedness for 2021 Assembly polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5 to boost the party's preparations for assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, an officer bearer in the party's state unit said on Tuesday. Sharing details of the Shah's visit, BJP's West Bengal unit general secretary Locket Chatterjee said the party's former president will held number of meetings in Bankura and Kolkata with booth workers, influencers, social leaders and party workers.

On November 5, the first day of his visit, Shah will visit Bankura to meet party workers and leaders from the different sections of the society. The party workers from two zones, Rarh and Hooghly-Midnapore, covering over 70 assembly seats from the southern region of West Bengal, will attend the meeting, she said. The next day he will hold a number of meetings in the state capital, with party workers in Kolkata, office bearers from more than 80 assembly constituencies from Nabadwip in south central Bengal and Kolkata region, Chatterjee said.

"There is excitement in workers across Bengal as Amit Shahji is coming to the state. His arrival and his advice will boost the party's preparedness for the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal," she said. Sources in the party said Shah will meet party workers and leaders mainly from south and south-western region of the state, as BJP still has a lot of ground to gain in these parts compared to the north, from where it has 12 MPs out of its total tally of 18.

By winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 42 in West Bengal in 2019 general elections, the BJP has emerged as the main challenger for the ruling TMC in the state.

