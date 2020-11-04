Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rival leaders back UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

The two leaders agreed to "positively respond" to the UN chief's call for an informal meeting that would "in a conducive climate" and "at an appropriate stage" test the waters for a possible return to talks after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, UN spokesman Aleem Siddique said in a written statement. The statement came after a two-hour meeting between the island nation's Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, and Ersin Tatar, the newly-elected leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 04-11-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 02:52 IST
Rival leaders back UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have signalled their willingness to support a request from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to explore the possibility of reviving dormant reunification talks, the UN said on Tuesday. The two leaders agreed to "positively respond" to the UN chief's call for an informal meeting that would "in a conducive climate" and "at an appropriate stage" test the waters for a possible return to talks after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, UN spokesman Aleem Siddique said in a written statement.

The statement came after a two-hour meeting between the island nation's Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, and Ersin Tatar, the newly-elected leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots. It was the two men's first face-to-face meeting since Tatar's election that afforded them the opportunity to put out feelers on where the other stands on the key issues that have prevented a breakthrough deal in nearly five decades of UN-facilitated negotiations.

The meeting, hosted by the head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at her formal residence inside the island's UN-controlled buffer zone, provided the leaders "an opportunity to get to know each other and to have their first informal exchange of views in a cordial atmosphere", according to the UN statement. Speaking after the meeting, Anastasiades said he would prefer not to make remarks at this stage that might "pollute" the climate. But he indicated that he and Tatar remain far apart on core issues including an envisioned federation which the two sides agreed decades ago would form the basis of any peace deal.

"Without doubt, there is a divergence of positions," Anastasiades told reporters. Cyprus was split into a Turkish Cypriot north and Greek Cypriot south in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognises a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains 35,000 troops in the north.

Tatar, a hardliner who is backed by Turkey, edged out left-wing incumbent Mustafa Akinci in an October 18 runoff amid allegations of an unusual degree of meddling by the Turkish government. The alleged interference included the partial opening of Varosha, an inaccessible ghost town that has remained under Turkish military control since 1974. Many Turkish Cypriots saw the move as intended to rally nationalist voters to cast their ballots for Tatar. Tatar advocates fully aligning Turkish Cypriot policies with those of Ankara and supports alternatives to reunite Cyprus as a federation, including a deal based on separate states. The approach could put a damper on the prospects for a peace deal anytime soon.

Guterres' informal meeting would include Cyprus' three "guarantors" -- Greece, Turkey and Britain -- and likely determine whether there are any real prospects for a resumption of the stalled peace talks.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods. Eta came as...

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

Science News Roundup: Viral load may predict ventilator need; Coronavirus damages red blood cells and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death riskViral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunityCoronavirus damages re...

Peru's president says opponents 'playing with democracy' in new impeachment bid

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said opposition lawmakers were irresponsibly playing with democracy by seeking to impeach him and that he would answer their baseless charges against him in Congress later this week.In doing so,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020