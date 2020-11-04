Left Menu
FIR in Goa over 'vulgar' video featuring Poonam Pandey, Opposition demands probe

An FIR has been filed here based on the complaint about the shooting of "vulgar" video featuring actor Poonam Pandey.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:14 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been filed here based on the complaint about the shooting of "vulgar" video featuring actor Poonam Pandey. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person at Canacona police station for committing an obscene act of vulgar videography of singing and dancing in an open public place.

"Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa told ANI. He also said that Goa Police will summon the actor during the investigation.

Women's wing of Goa Forward Party has also filed a complaint with South Goa SP against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam. Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and spokesperson, Goa Forward Party demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues

"Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat told ANI. "We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. Our Goa Women Forward led by Advocate Ashma is filing an official police complaint with South SP Pankaj Singh," he said.

Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition said that the viral "porn" video circulated on social media raises serious questions on the security of highly sensitive places like dams, any sabotage can cause a huge disaster. "How a video shooting can take place in daylight with all authorities remaining clueless? This is a clear case of Intelligence Failure and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant must take serious cognizance of the same. Dams and Atomic Plants come under highly sensitive zones and there must be round-the-clock security around such places," he stated.

"If such places can be trespassed so easily, it raises serious questions on the role of security and intelligence agencies. This incident has raised alarm bells once again and the government must act immediately," he added. The Leader of Opposition demanded that fast track investigation and action against those who allowed the shooting of the video. (ANI)

