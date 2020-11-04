FACTBOX-Democrats fail to flip legislatures with some votes still pending

Democrats entered the 2020 elections looking to win back much of the commanding presence Republicans gained in state government, but with nearly two dozen states reporting voting results, there were no changes in control of any their lawmaking bodies by late early Wednesday.

In fact, Republicans appeared poised to take back a governor's mansion in Montana that had been held by a retiring Democrat, which would give them a total of 27. Republican Greg Gianforte was leading Democrat Mike Cooney with 67% of returns. Republicans began Election Day with 59 state legislative chambers. Democrats, with only 39 chambers, jacked up their spending this year on campaigns in eight states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.

In 35 of the states, the prize that comes with controlling legislatures is the ability to design congressional districts for partisan advantage, as Republicans did before 2012 when they widened their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are this year's results for the states whose lawmakers draw congressional boundaries, as well the results of this year's 11 gubernatorial contests, based on projections from the National Council of State Legislatures, major media outlets and Edison Research:

ARKANSAS No election for governor

Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican CONNECTICUT

No election for governor Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

DELAWARE Governor: Incumbent Democrat John Carney defeats Republican Julianne Murray

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

FLORIDA No election for governor

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican House of Representatives: Results pending

Senate: Results pending GEORGIA

No election for governor Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

ILLINOIS No election for governor

Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic INDIANA

Governor: Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb defeats Democrat Woody Myers House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican IOWA

No election for governor Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

KANSAS No election for governor

Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat House of Representatives: Results Pending

Senate: Results Pending KENTUCKY

No election for governor Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

MAINE No election for governor

Governor: Janet Mills, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic MASSASSUSETTS

No election for governor Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

MINNESOTA No election for governor

Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat House of Representatives: Results pending

Senate: Results pending MISSOURI

Governor: Incumbent Republican Mike Parson defeats Democrat Nicole Galloway House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican MONTANA

Governor: Results pending House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican NEVADA

No election for governor Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

State Assembly: Results pending Senate: Results pending

NEW HAMPSHIRE Governor: Incumbent Republican Chris Sununu defeats Democrat Dan Feltes

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

NEW MEXICO No election for governor

Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic NEW YORK

No election for governor Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

State Assembly: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

NORTH CAROLINA Governor: Incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper defeats Republican Dan Forest

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

NORTH DAKOTA Governor: Incumbent Republican Doug Burgum defeats Democrat Shelley Lenz

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

OHIO No election for governor

Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican OKLAHOMA

No election for governor Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

OREGON No election for governor

Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat House of Representatives: Results pending

Senate: Results pending PENNSYLVANIA

No election for governor Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

RHODE ISLAND No election for governor

Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic SOUTH CAROLINA

No election for governor Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

TENNESSEE No election for governor

Governor: Bill Lee, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican TEXAS

No election for governor Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

UTAH Governor: Republican Spencer Cox defeats Democrat Chris Peterson, replacing retiring Republican incumbent Gary Herbert

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

VERMONT Governor: Incumbent Republican Phil Scott defeats Democrat David Zuckerman

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

WASHINGTON Governor: Results pending

House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending

WEST VIRGINIA Governor: Incumbent Republican Jim Justice defeats Democrat Ben Salango

House of Delegates: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

WISCONSIN No election for governor

Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat State Assembly: Results pending

Senate: Results pending