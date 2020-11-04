FACTBOX-Democrats fail to flip legislatures with some votes still pending
Democrats entered the 2020 elections looking to win back much of the commanding presence Republicans gained in state government, but with nearly two dozen states reporting voting results, there were no changes in control of any their lawmaking bodies by late early Wednesday.
In fact, Republicans appeared poised to take back a governor's mansion in Montana that had been held by a retiring Democrat, which would give them a total of 27. Republican Greg Gianforte was leading Democrat Mike Cooney with 67% of returns. Republicans began Election Day with 59 state legislative chambers. Democrats, with only 39 chambers, jacked up their spending this year on campaigns in eight states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.
In 35 of the states, the prize that comes with controlling legislatures is the ability to design congressional districts for partisan advantage, as Republicans did before 2012 when they widened their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are this year's results for the states whose lawmakers draw congressional boundaries, as well the results of this year's 11 gubernatorial contests, based on projections from the National Council of State Legislatures, major media outlets and Edison Research:
ARKANSAS No election for governor
Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican CONNECTICUT
No election for governor Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
DELAWARE Governor: Incumbent Democrat John Carney defeats Republican Julianne Murray
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
FLORIDA No election for governor
Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican House of Representatives: Results pending
Senate: Results pending GEORGIA
No election for governor Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
ILLINOIS No election for governor
Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic INDIANA
Governor: Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb defeats Democrat Woody Myers House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican IOWA
No election for governor Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
KANSAS No election for governor
Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat House of Representatives: Results Pending
Senate: Results Pending KENTUCKY
No election for governor Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
MAINE No election for governor
Governor: Janet Mills, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic MASSASSUSETTS
No election for governor Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
MINNESOTA No election for governor
Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat House of Representatives: Results pending
Senate: Results pending MISSOURI
Governor: Incumbent Republican Mike Parson defeats Democrat Nicole Galloway House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican MONTANA
Governor: Results pending House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican NEVADA
No election for governor Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat
State Assembly: Results pending Senate: Results pending
NEW HAMPSHIRE Governor: Incumbent Republican Chris Sununu defeats Democrat Dan Feltes
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
NEW MEXICO No election for governor
Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic NEW YORK
No election for governor Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat
State Assembly: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
NORTH CAROLINA Governor: Incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper defeats Republican Dan Forest
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
NORTH DAKOTA Governor: Incumbent Republican Doug Burgum defeats Democrat Shelley Lenz
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
OHIO No election for governor
Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican OKLAHOMA
No election for governor Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
OREGON No election for governor
Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat House of Representatives: Results pending
Senate: Results pending PENNSYLVANIA
No election for governor Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
RHODE ISLAND No election for governor
Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic SOUTH CAROLINA
No election for governor Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
TENNESSEE No election for governor
Governor: Bill Lee, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican TEXAS
No election for governor Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
UTAH Governor: Republican Spencer Cox defeats Democrat Chris Peterson, replacing retiring Republican incumbent Gary Herbert
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
VERMONT Governor: Incumbent Republican Phil Scott defeats Democrat David Zuckerman
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
WASHINGTON Governor: Results pending
House of Representatives: Results pending Senate: Results pending
WEST VIRGINIA Governor: Incumbent Republican Jim Justice defeats Democrat Ben Salango
House of Delegates: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
WISCONSIN No election for governor
Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat State Assembly: Results pending
Senate: Results pending
