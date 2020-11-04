Pennsylvania's Democratic governor calls Trump remarks 'partisan attack'
Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday called President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim about fraud in the U.S. presidential election a "partisan attack", and said his state was working hard to count more than 1 million mail-in ballots. "Let's be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections, our votes, and democracy," Wolf said in a tweet.
"Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy," Wolf said in a tweet. "Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote."
