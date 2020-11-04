Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

In Italy, where same-sex unions were passed in 2016, the approval of civil rights laws has often been marked by strong opposition from Catholic and conservative groups.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:33 IST
Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italy's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT+ people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms. The bill was approved by 265 votes to 193 in the 630-member chamber and now needs a final green light from the upper house Senate, where it has the support of the ruling coalition parties, before becoming law.

It modifies an existing law punishing offences based on someone's race or religion with up to four years in jail. "It is a big step forward against discrimination, hatred and violence," Alessandro Zan, the openly gay lawmaker who promoted the law, wrote on Twitter.

The change was championed by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), but faced opposition from right-wing parties and the Italian Roman Catholic Church, which said existing protections were strong enough. The conservative campaign group Pro Life and Family has said the bill will make LGBT+ people "more equal than others", while Italian bishops warned last June that the new law could curb dissenting opinions, including that a family requires the union of a man and a woman.

Zan has denied that the bill would impinge on free speech, saying it would only punish those who incite hatred. LGBT+ advocacy groups say homophobia is a serious problem in Italy and have long complained that homophobic and transphobic attacks are tried on lesser charges than racist assaults.

Italy's largest LGBT+ rights group, Arcigay, records more than 100 hate crime and discrimination cases each year, but numerous attempts over the last 25 years to create a law to punish acts of homophobia and transphobia have failed. In Italy, where same-sex unions were passed in 2016, the approval of civil rights laws has often been marked by strong opposition from Catholic and conservative groups.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

At Bihar poll rally, Yogi blames Arnab Goswami's arrest on Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday squarely blamed the Congress for the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami in connection with an abetment to suicide case in Maharashtra where the party is a junior partner in the rulin...

Eta dumps heavy rain on Nicaragua and Honduras, exacerbating floods

Storm Eta pounded Nicaragua and Honduras with torrential rain on Wednesday after unleashing major floods and landslides over Central America, reportedly killing at least three people and stranding dozens of fishermen in the Atlantic. Eta, o...

LGBT+ candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in U.S. elections

LGBT candidates have surfed a rainbow wave to victory in the U.S. elections with a series of historic wins, including Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender person to win a State Senate seat. At least 35 of a record 574 LGBT ca...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020