The notices were served by state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on former minister Gauri Shankar Shejwar and his son Mudit Shejwar, and ex-legislator Gajraj Singh Sikarwar, a party release said. The Shejwars didn't work for BJP contestant Prabhuram Choudhary who was in the fray from Sanchi (SC) seat, it said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:42 IST
MP: BJP issues show cause notices to three leaders

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday issued show cause notices to three leaders for not working for the party's official candidates in the assembly bypolls held on Tuesday. The notices were served by state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on former minister Gauri Shankar Shejwar and his son Mudit Shejwar, and ex-legislator Gajraj Singh Sikarwar, a party release said.

The Shejwars didn't work for BJP contestant Prabhuram Choudhary who was in the fray from Sanchi (SC) seat, it said. Choudhary is among the six ministers who had quit the then Congress government headed by Kamal Nath in March this year and joined the BJP.

In 2018, Choudhary defeated Mudit Shejwar from Sanchi constituency on the Congress ticket. According to sources in BJP, Sikarwar worked against the BJP nominee and minister Aidal Singh Kansana who contested from Sumavli seat in Morena district.

Byelections were held in the 28 Assembly constituencies which fell vacant following resignations by 25 MLAs of the Congress and the death of three other legislators. PTI MAS NSK NSK

