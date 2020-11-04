Left Menu
Revised voting percentage in second phase of Bihar polls recorded at 55.70%

The provisional voting figure till late Tuesday night was 54.64 which rose marginally after the poll panel updated the data with the arrival of more inputs from these constituencies. Still, the revised voter turnout in the second round of voting in the respective seats is marginally lower than it was in 2015 polls at 56.17 per cent, according to Election Commission statistics.

Revised voting percentage in second phase of Bihar polls recorded at 55.70%
The Bihar Legislative Assembly (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The voting percentage in the second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections increased to 55.70 after updation of the figures by the Election Commission Wednesday. The provisional voting figure till late Tuesday night was 54.64 which rose marginally after the poll panel updated the data with the arrival of more inputs from these constituencies.

Still, the revised voter turnout in the second round of voting in the respective seats is marginally lower than it was in 2015 polls at 56.17 per cent, according to Election Commission statistics. The updated figures shows that in the second leg of voting, women voter turnout was 58.80 per cent vis-a-vis 52.92 among male electors.

While Minapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district recorded the highest 65.10 per cent voting in the second phase, Kumhrar in the state capital witnessed the lowest voters mobilisation at 35.69 per cent. Bankipur seat from where actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is fighting on a Congress ticket against sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin, even after revision the perentage stayed at 35.89, the EC figures said.

In Raghopur seat from where opposition Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray, the updated voting figure stood at 57.97 per cent while its 58.59 per cent at his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's Hasanpur constituency. The third and final leg of voting will take place on the remaining 78 seats on November 7.

