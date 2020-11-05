Left Menu
J&K Cong to undertake signature campaign against land, farm laws

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir at party headquarters here, it added. "The meeting took serious note of the new land laws which have come as a great cause of anger and unrest in entire Jammu and Kashmir which are against the overall interests of the local residents," the release said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress will undertake a signature campaign next week against the recently introduced land laws in the Union Territory and the "anti-farmer" laws in the country. The protest campaign will coincide with a tractor rally between Miran Sahib to R S Pura on the outskirts of Jammu on November 9 under the leadership of All India Congress Committee leader and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil, a party release said here.

A memorandum along with signatures opposing the "anti-farmer and anti-J&K laws" would be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind after November 10, the release said. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir at party headquarters here, it added.

"The meeting took serious note of the new land laws which have come as a great cause of anger and unrest in entire Jammu and Kashmir which are against the overall interests of the local residents," the release said. Addressing the meeting, Mir said his party joins all those people who oppose the "anti-J&K and anti farmer laws" of the BJP-led Central government and would lead the movement against such moves which are against the "overall interests" of the people.

He lashed out at the BJP for "repeated betrayals and deceit" with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by introducing the new land laws against its own assurances of protecting the rights over land and jobs of the locals.

