Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the "double standards" of the Bharatiya Janata Party over issues of nationalism and the national flag. He accused the administration of resorting to "harsh" actions against those hoisting the national flag in response to "grave provocations hurting patriotic sentiments".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:32 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were staged outside the PDP office last month after party leader Mehbooba Mufti had said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the Tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced last year were rolled back.

The youth, who tried to hoist the national flag atop the PDP office here last month during a protest against Mufti's remarks, was detained by police on Tuesday, officials had said. J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the "double standards" of the Bharatiya Janata Party over issues of nationalism and the national flag.

He accused the administration of resorting to "harsh" actions against those hoisting the national flag in response to "grave provocations hurting patriotic sentiments". "Though the party does not approve resorting to such direct actions by citizens, whatsoever may be the provocations, as their are other effective ways of lodging strong protests in a democracy. But the mode and manner adopted by the J&K administration and the police in the matter, and the arrest of the youth is highly unfortunate and condemnable," he added.

