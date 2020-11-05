Left Menu
Development News Edition

For power, Nitish won't even hesitate to bow before Tejashwi after poll results: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that, if needed, Kumar would bow before Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after the declaration of Bihar Assembly poll results.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:21 IST
For power, Nitish won't even hesitate to bow before Tejashwi after poll results: Chirag Paswan
LJP chief Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference in Patna on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Thursday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that, if needed, Kumar would bow before Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after the declaration of Bihar Assembly poll results.

Paswan, who has chosen to plough a lonely furrow in the ongoing polls, also said that Kumar is "greedy for power". "Now you are bowing before the same Prime Minister whom you used to unabashedly criticise. This shows his love and greed for power. Post-November 10, if needed he may be seen bowing before Tejashwi," he said in a press conference here.

The Jamui MP also said that if an investigation is done on the alcohol ban then Nitish Kumar will be in jail. "Where is the black money generated from alcohol sale is going? The chief minister needs to answer," he said.

On the onion hurling incident at Nitish Kumar, the LJP chief said, "Whenever public asks him a question then he says keep throwing, keep throwing but we don't support this act. The Chief Minister should listen to their problem." Paswan also asked the Janta Dal (United) chief about the money which is given as a relief package for floods and the next government will investigate it as well.

He also remarked that despite having the double engine government why the Bihar chief minister couldn't deliver on the promises made to the public. Paswan said that it is important not to vote for Nitish Kumar to stop the migration of the people from Bihar.

"Your one vote to JDU will push Bihar into destruction," he said. Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the worlds leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdo...

Georgia voters oust prosecutor criticized in Arbery slaying

A Georgia prosecutor who was criticized for her offices response to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has been ousted by voters, who elected an independent candidate who had to collect thousands of signatures to get on the ballot. Distric...

Mumbai: Kshitij Prasad held in separate drug case by NCB

The NCB has taken Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, into custody in another case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Prasad was earlier arrested...

Better health - for people and the planet - grows on trees

Two of humanitys biggest problems - the climate crisis and abysmal eating habits - can partly be solved by one healthy solution eating more food from trees, specifically tropical ones. While global trends in agriculture and diets are not ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020