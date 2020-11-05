'Independent agency' to probe skill summit appointments: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSoren has decided to engage an "independent agency" toinvestigate the appointments during the 2018 and 2019 skillsummits under the previous BJP government, a CMO statementsaid

During this year's monsoon session of the Assembly,Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav had alleged corruptionduring the skill summits and demanded an investigation intothe issuance of offer letters, actual appointments andquitting of jobs by the beneficiaries

A total of 26,674 people were given offer lettersduring the 2018 Skill Summit, while 1,06,619 beneficiaries hadreceived appointment letters during the 2019 Global SkillSummit under the Raghubar Das dispensation.