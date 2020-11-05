Modi saved country with 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decision: JP Nadda

Left Menu
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decision.

ANI | Darbhanga (Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:16 IST
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda speakin in Bihar rally on Thursday. Photo/BJP Live. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decision. Addressing a rally here, Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision."

Nadda asked people of Bihar to decide their fate and said, "On the one hand there are people who develop, promote education, open college, build roads and improve law and order and on the other hand, there are people who break the law and stop development. You decide your fate yourself." Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

