To enter politics or not is Rajinikanth's call : Haasan

But it has been my desire during all times that good people should come (to politics) but I cannot persuade him and he has to take the decision," he added. Haasan said "you will get to know the constituency I am going to contest when I sign the papers," when asked if he would contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in April- May next year.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that as a long-time friend of actor Rajinikanth he would want him to take care of his health. Haasan, however, said whether or not to enter politics was a decision Rajinikanth should take.

He has been discussing with Rajinikanth on politics all the time and it cannot be divulged to the media, Haasan told reporters, answering a question. Rajinikanth had recently said doctors had advised him against entering politics in view of his health and the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016.

Addressing a press conference, the MNM chief said he was already aware of Rajinikanth's health issues and "he (Rajinikanth) has now conveyed it to the people." As Rajinikanth's friend he would want him to "take care of his health but whether to enter politics or not was a decision he has to make," Haasan said. "But it has been my desire during all times that good people should come (to politics) but I cannot persuade him and he has to take the decision," he added.

Haasan said "you will get to know the constituency I am going to contest when I sign the papers," when asked if he would contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in April- May next year. His party has declared him as chief ministerial candidate and he would work by accepting that responsibility.

The voice of his party would echo in the assembly for sure, he said. On forging alliance, he said "this is not the time to answer it, because we are looking into our organisational structure and as per the feedback we get, we are the third biggest party in Tamil Nadu." Asked if his party would be cobbling up a third front, he said: "It will be a coalition of good people and when that happens this will be the first front and not the third front." He urged 'good people' everywhere to join his party. On his party's political strategy for Assembly polls he said, "it is honesty," and flagged joblessness and corruption as among the top issues.

On Manusmriti row, he said the text was no more in vogue and practice and hence criticism about it was unnecessary. To the government not giving permission for BJP's proposed 'Vel yatra' he said it was good.

He also took potshots at the BJP saying "we are discussing about Tamil Nadu, why are you talking about a party in the (national) capital." He said his propaganda for polls would begin this month. Asked on accusation that his party was a 'B' team of BJP, he said he has already been the 'A team.' On the demand for release of seven Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, he said it was a decision that has to be taken as per law, adding, however, justice delayed is justice denied.

