Fresh polling in 2 polling booths of Pungro-Kiphire seat on Nov 7

The Election Commission of India has fixed November 7 as the date for holding fresh polls in two polling stations in Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said on Thursday. Bye-poll to two Assembly seats in Nagaland Southern Angami-I under Kohima district and Pungro-Kiphire under Kiphire district was conducted on November 3.

The CEO said that the ECI on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account had declared the poll taken on Tuesday at 8-Kipongya Ward A Kiphire Town and 11-Singrep village to be void. The ECI has fixed November 7 as the date for polling in the two polling stations, said Sinha.

Kipongya Ward A has 779 electorates while 11-Singrep has 947 voters. Sinha during a media briefing on the conduct of the by-polls on Tuesday evening had said that polling to 11- Singrep polling station had been adjourned due to violence between supporters of political parties, because of which fresh polls had been ordered.

However, the reason for re-poll in Kipongya polling station has not been cited..