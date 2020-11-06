Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh polling in 2 polling booths of Pungro-Kiphire seat on Nov 7

The ECI has fixed November 7 as the date for polling in the two polling stations, said Sinha. Kipongya Ward A has 779 electorates while 11-Singrep has 947 voters.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:00 IST
Fresh polling in 2 polling booths of Pungro-Kiphire seat on Nov 7

The Election Commission of India has fixed November 7 as the date for holding fresh polls in two polling stations in Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said on Thursday. Bye-poll to two Assembly seats in Nagaland Southern Angami-I under Kohima district and Pungro-Kiphire under Kiphire district was conducted on November 3.

The CEO said that the ECI on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account had declared the poll taken on Tuesday at 8-Kipongya Ward A Kiphire Town and 11-Singrep village to be void. The ECI has fixed November 7 as the date for polling in the two polling stations, said Sinha.

Kipongya Ward A has 779 electorates while 11-Singrep has 947 voters. Sinha during a media briefing on the conduct of the by-polls on Tuesday evening had said that polling to 11- Singrep polling station had been adjourned due to violence between supporters of political parties, because of which fresh polls had been ordered.

However, the reason for re-poll in Kipongya polling station has not been cited..

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several European countries reintroduced lockdown measures and other restrictions as new coronavirus infections surge across the continent, while China barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India.DEATHS AND...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop modestly; labor market recovery cooling

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell only slightly last week, adding to signs that the economic recovery was losing steam as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies and fiscal stimulus ends. The economy could b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020