Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Yorkers Torres, Jones become first gay Black men elected to U.S. Congress

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two New Yorkers this week became the first gay men of color elected to the U.S. Congress, making strides for LGBT+ rights while the U.S. presidential candidates were locked in a close national contest. Democrats Ritchie Torres, a openly gay Black and Latino man from New York City's Bronx borough, and Mondaire Jones, a openly gay Black man from a New York City suburb, won seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 04:02 IST
New Yorkers Torres, Jones become first gay Black men elected to U.S. Congress

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two New Yorkers this week became the first gay men of color elected to the U.S. Congress, making strides for LGBT+ rights while the U.S. presidential candidates were locked in a close national contest.

Democrats Ritchie Torres, a openly gay Black and Latino man from New York City's Bronx borough, and Mondaire Jones, a openly gay Black man from a New York City suburb, won seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. "A wise person once said, 'If you don't have a seat at the table, then you're probably on the menu,'" Torres told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"With Mondaire Jones and I, LGBTQ people of color will have a seat at one of the most powerful tables, the United States Congress." Their election came as a liberal "blue wave" that had been predicted by some pundits failed to materialize, and Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate and chip away at the Democratic majority in the House.

"Overall it's a disappointment," said Torres, who said he was hoping for a Democratic sweep of the presidency, Senate and House. "Instead, we are likely to have divided government that could result in more gridlock," he said.

Jones said he found support in progressive voters who said they were less excited about the more centrist views of the Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was running against Republican President Donald Trump. "I encountered so many people ... who told me that voting for me was the first time they had ever been excited voting for any candidate," Jones said.

Both Jones and Torres said they worried a divided Congress would block measures to advance LGBT+ rights such as the Equality Act, which would add sexual and gender identity to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bans discrimination based on race, religion, sex and national origin. The House approved the measure in 2019, but the legislation stalled in the Senate.

Biden has promised to make it a priority. "I'm willing to work with anyone and everyone in the service of causes that matter to me, but I also have no illusions about the nature of the Republican party," said Torres.

Trump used executive orders to ban trans people from joining the military and roll back health care protections for LGBT+ people. "We've made extraordinary progress, but progress is fragile and reversible," said Torres. "If we do nothing, nothing will change, so we have no choice but to fight and fight and fight."

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, death toll surges

The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains actively engagedFormula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thur...

Esports-Alfa Romeo's Opmeer extends lead in Formula One pro series

Formula Ones esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the 75...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. votePolice in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020