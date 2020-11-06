Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish does not have retirement on his mind, asserts his party

The ruling Janata Dal (United) categorically dismissed suggestions that Kumar, who also heads the party, had retirement from politics on his mind while stating that the ongoing assembly elections were his "last". Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a veteran socialist leader who has been associated with Nitish Kumar for more than 30 years and currently heads the partys state unit, disapproved of interpretations "without listening to the full statement".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:32 IST
Nitish does not have retirement on his mind, asserts his party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's stunner that the ongoing assembly elections were his last, triggered hectic speculation in the political circles here Friday. The ruling Janata Dal (United) categorically dismissed suggestions that Kumar, who also heads the party, had retirement from politics on his mind while stating that the ongoing assembly elections were his "last".

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a veteran socialist leader who has been associated with Nitish Kumar for more than 30 years and currently heads the partys state unit, disapproved of interpretations "without listening to the full statement". "Ye mera aakhiri chunaav hai.......Ant bhala to sab bhala" (This is my last election...all is well that ends well), Kumar had said at Dhamdaha in Purnea district on Thursday while winding up his speech, leading to a flurry of reactions from the opposition parties which insisted Kumar's words were admittance of an "impending defeat".

"Does a political or social worker ever retire? Is Nitish Kumar himself contesting the assembly elections", asked Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, pointing to the fact that the Chief Minister is himself a member of the legislative council. "We cant help it if the opposition finds pleasure in drawing inferences without listening to the full statement or understanding the context. But the fact remains he was addressing his final election rally, minutes before campaign for the third and last phase of elections came to a close. He was referring to that", Singh asserted.

State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha too echoed similar views. "Every time since 2005, in his last public meeting during campaign Kumar has been saying like this so its wrong to interpret that this is his last election," Jha, a close confidante of the chief minister, told PTI.

"Kumar will continue to serve the state and its people till public wants," he said and ridiculed the rivals for reading too much in it. RJD Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has emerged as the principal challenger to Kumar, nearly four decades his senior, at the young age of 31, reacted with glee "we stand vindicated. We had been saying all along that Nitish Kumar is tired and no longer able to govern Bihar. He would do well to retire".

A Nitish-basher Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan grabbed the chief ministers remarks to enchantment to folks to not waste their votes on any candidate of the ruling Janata Dal United. "Sahab says this is his last election. He refused to give an account for his last five years and has already declared that he has no intention of doing so next time. Dont elect a person who will not come to you for blessings tomorrow. There will be no sahab or JDU in the next election.

Who will you then question," Paswan tweeted. Born on March 1, 1951, Kumar has risen in politics from 1974 "JP movement". As an office bearer of the Patna University students union, he along with Lalu Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others took active part in the 1974 movement launched by Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan against the Congress government.

During his near four decades in politics he has been legislators and member of Parliament several times. He is seeking fourth straight term in the chief minister's office in the current polls. He served in the cabinet of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, secretary general of the CPI (ML), insisted that Kumar had played an "emotional card" in a bid to strike a chord with voters who were angry with him. "Nitish Kumar will always be remembered as the man who made it possible for the BJP and its toxic communal politics to take roots in Bihar. His party supported the CAA and later made pretensions of opposing the NRC.

"His emotional card will find no resonance with the people", said Bhattacharya, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Grand Alliance which is helmed by the RJD and includes Congress, CPI and CPI(M). Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, whose party has shared power with Kumar in the past, concurred that the Chief Ministers utterances were "sentimental and politically motivated" which came out "too late" and would "achieve too little".

"It appears Kumar is regretting his failure to snap ties with the BJP in time. He is now anguished to see that he has been trapped by his ally which is engineering his downfall by clandestinely backing the rebellion from LJP president Chirag Paswan. "It may be the end of the road for him as a politician.

I do wish him, though, good health and contentment for the rest of his life", Mishra added. Shivanand Tiwary, RJDs national vice-president who has known Nitish Kumar since the 1970s, added a cautionary note.

"Whatever Nitish Kumar says, must never be taken at face value. He can be quite brazen in doing the exact opposite of his averments. It was on the floor of the House that he had vowed never to go back with the BJP and look what he did thereafter", Tiwary said in a statement..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working to make India automobile manufacturing hub in next 5 years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, on Friday, said that the government is working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years. The government is already making polici...

Soccer-El Haddadi again barred from switching to Morocco after losing appeal

Sevilla striker Munir El Haddadi has lost an appeal for the second time against a FIFA decision that stops him switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco. The 25-year-old had hoped that a recent change in the regulations would allow him to ...

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys 2.4 billion-2.6 billion, or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.Mateusz Mo...

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russias coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Speaking to reporters on a conference call,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020