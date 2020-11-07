Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast opposition leader arrested for creating rival government

Ivory Coast opposition leader and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan was under arrest on Saturday for creating a rival government after President Alassane Ouattara's election victory, his wife and a spokeswoman said.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:17 IST
Ivory Coast opposition leader arrested for creating rival government

Ivory Coast opposition leader and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan was under arrest on Saturday for creating a rival government after President Alassane Ouattara's election victory, his wife and a spokeswoman said. Ivorian prosecutors are pursuing terrorism charges against more than a dozen opposition leaders who boycotted the Oct. 31 vote in which Ouattara won a third term in office and announced they were creating a transitional council.

The standoff has raised fears of protracted instability in the world's top cocoa producer, whose disputed 2010 presidential election led to a brief civil war. More than 40 people have died in clashes before and since the latest vote. L1N2HQ2P6] Affi was arrested overnight after the public prosecutor confirmed on Friday that he was being sought by the police, his wife, Angeline Kili, told Reuters.

"I confirm that my husband was arrested during the night but I don't know where he is right now," she said. Genevieve Goetzinger, a spokeswoman for Affi, said on Twitter he was arrested in the southeastern town of Akoupe while en route to his hometown of Bongouanou.

The police were not immediately available for comment. Affi served as prime minister from 2000-2003 under President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara after the 2010 election sparked a civil war which killed 3,000 people.

The opposition claims Ouattara has violated the constitution by seeking a third term. Ouattara says approval of a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate and allowed him to run again.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020