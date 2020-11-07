Left Menu
Police on Saturday arrestedIndian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAM C Kamaruddin for allegedlycheating several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by him here.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:20 IST
IUML MLA held in Kerala gold jewellery cheating case

Police on Saturday arrestedIndian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAM C Kamaruddin for allegedlycheating several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by him here. The specialinvestigation team, which was constituted to probe over 115 cases registered against him, arrested the MLA at the SP office where he was being questioned since morning,police sources said.

The police had earlier registered a case against the Majeshwaram MLA and T K Pookoiya Thangal of IUML, a major ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, suspecting a multi-crore fraud. The case, registered after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chendera and the Kasaragod police stations, were handed over to the State Crime Branch.

The MLA, however, while being taken to the hospital for medical examination, following the arrest, told the media that the arrest was a politically motivated one.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

