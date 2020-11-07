Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Honoured and humbled', says President-elect Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was honoured and humbled by the trust of the American people in him and his running mate Kamala Harris as he appealed to fellow countrymen that it was now time to unite and to heal.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:18 IST
'Honoured and humbled', says President-elect Biden
"I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” 77-year-old Biden said in his first statement after America's major news outlets declared him the winner of the November 3 elections. thus making him the President-elect. Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was honoured and humbled by the trust of the American people in him and his running mate Kamala Harris as he appealed to fellow countrymen that it was now time to unite and to heal. "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," 77-year-old Biden said in his first statement after America's major news outlets declared him the winner of the November 3 elections. thus making him the President-elect.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," he said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said.

"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together," said the President-elect. Immediately, his website declared "A presidency for all Americans." Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden has won the highest office in the US in his third attempt. He was the youngest Senator of the United States in the early 70s which he served for over three decades. He was the vice president of the country for eight years from 2009 to 2016.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020