'Honoured and humbled', says President-elect Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was honoured and humbled by the trust of the American people in him and his running mate Kamala Harris as he appealed to fellow countrymen that it was now time to unite and to heal. "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," 77-year-old Biden said in his first statement after America's major news outlets declared him the winner of the November 3 elections. thus making him the President-elect.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," he said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said.

"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together," said the President-elect. Immediately, his website declared "A presidency for all Americans." Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden has won the highest office in the US in his third attempt. He was the youngest Senator of the United States in the early 70s which he served for over three decades. He was the vice president of the country for eight years from 2009 to 2016.