Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, Harris on electoral victory

The Democratic Biden-Harris ticket has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a bitterly-fought election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes. "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in the first congratulatory message by a world leader after Biden and Harris were declared winners of the November 3 presidential election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:57 IST
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, Harris on electoral victory
The Democratic Biden-Harris ticket has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a bitterly-fought election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory. The Democratic Biden-Harris ticket has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a bitterly-fought election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in the first congratulatory message by a world leader after Biden and Harris were declared winners of the November 3 presidential election. "Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies," he said.

"We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world," Trudeau said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. T...

FACTBOX-Biden could change these key policies on 'Day One' in the White House  

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesdays election, her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020