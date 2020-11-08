Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, Harris on electoral victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory. The Democratic Biden-Harris ticket has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a bitterly-fought election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in the first congratulatory message by a world leader after Biden and Harris were declared winners of the November 3 presidential election. "Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies," he said.

"We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world," Trudeau said.