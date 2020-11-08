You assured new day for America: US VP-elect Kamala Harris tells Americans
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has told Americans that they have assured a new day for America by electing Joe Biden as their President, as she delivered a historic speech after they won the closely-fought presidential election. Indian-origin Harris, 56, speaking for the first time after the announcement of the result, said: “we the people have the power to build a better future”.
“You delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You assured a new day for America,"she said in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday night. Speaking about her mother Shyamala Gopalan, Harris said that when she had first come to the US, she had not thought about this moment.
"I am thinking about her," she added..
