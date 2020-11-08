BJP leader from Maski assembly segment Basanagouda Turvihal to join Cong

Karnataka Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah on Sunday said BJP leader Basanagouda Turvihal will be joining the party. Turvihal had lost in the 2018 assembly election from Maski constituency in Raichur district.

"Yesterday he (Turvihal) had come to my residence and said he will join the Congress. I have given my consent," Siddaramaiah told reporters. Turvihal had lost the election by a margin of 213 votes against Congress' Prathapgouda Patil, who is now with the BJP.

According to sources, Turvihal has decided to jump ship to Congress, as BJP is likely to give Maski bypoll ticket to Patil, who joined the party following his disqualification for rebelling against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government along with other legislators, which eventually led to its downfall. Turvihal and Congress leaders from Raichur district had held discussion with party state unit chief D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah last evening.

Congress was considering fielding Turvihal from Maski assembly constituency in the byelection that is yet to be announced, party sources said..