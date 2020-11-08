PM pays rich tributes to ayurveda doyen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, P R Krishnakumar and said the void caused by his death would be hard to fill.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, P R Krishnakumar and said the void caused by his death would be hard to fill. In a message sent to the remembrance event held here, Modi said his remarkable efforts to serve the Ayurveda will be widely remembered.
Addressing the event Mizoram Governor P S Sreedbaran Pillai said Krishnakumar played a key role in getting international recognition for Ayurveda. Tamil Nadu Ministers, S P Velumani, and M C Sampath also spoke about the yeomen services rendered by Krishnakumar, who died of Covid-19 in September.
Tamil Nadu chief secretary, K Shanmugham, district collector, K Rajamani, and former Meghalaya Governor, C V Shanmuganthan were among others who paid encomiums to Krishnakumar, who was also the Chancellor of Avanashilingam University for Women, here..
