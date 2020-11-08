PM Modi lauds Advani on his 93rd birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and said he is a living inspiration to party workers and the countrymen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and said he is a living inspiration to party workers and the countrymen. In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said Advani, home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a significant role in the country's development and also took the party to the masses.
He is a "living inspiration" to crores of BJP workers and also countrymen, the prime minister said, wishing for his long and healthy life. Modi also visited Advani to greet him in person along with other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.
Later, in another tweet, Modi said he went to Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday. "It is always a delight to spend time with him. For Karyakartas like me, Advani ji's support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense," he tweeted along with photographs of his meeting with Advani. Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.
