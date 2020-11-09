Left Menu
Development News Edition

Estonian far-right coalition partner says U.S. election rigged, Biden corrupt

Leaders of a far-right party in Estonia's government coalition on Sunday denounced the U.S. election result as rigged and called president-elect Joe Biden "corrupt", sparking a political crisis as other coalition partners condemned the comments.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 09-11-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 03:33 IST
Estonian far-right coalition partner says U.S. election rigged, Biden corrupt

Leaders of a far-right party in Estonia's government coalition on Sunday denounced the U.S. election result as rigged and called president-elect Joe Biden "corrupt", sparking a political crisis as other coalition partners condemned the comments. Estonia, a NATO and European Union member, relies on backing from the United States for its security from Russia.

"In my opinion, there is no question at all that these (U.S.) elections are rigged," said Martin Helme, head of the populist far-right Ekre party who is also the finance minister, according to local news portal Delfi. "Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are corrupt types," added his father Mart Helme, who is the interior minister.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Biden beat in the elections this week, has accused Biden and his son Hunter of unethical business practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden has called them false and discredited. The Helmes' comments were deemed "crazy" by Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, who condemned it along with Prime Minister Juri Ratas and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

"I am sad and embarrassed", Kaljulaid said in a statement, adding that the politicians "have damaged our relations with our allies and have sown doubt on the Estonian democratic elections". Ratas is dependent on the support of the Ekre party, which holds 19 seats in Estonia's 101-member parliament and has five ministerial portfolios out of fifteen.

The outspoken Helmes have caused a lot of political turmoil in the administration's 1.5 years in power. In Dec 2019, Estonia apologised to Finland after Mart Helme mocked Finland's new prime minister -- the world's youngest-serving government leader -- as "a sales girl" and questioned her ability to run the Nordic country. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad -sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the c...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic might leave next penalty to a team mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave AC Milans next penalty to team mate Franck Kessie, he said after missing his third spot kick of the season in their 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday. The 39-year-old later scored Milans equaliser in stoppage tim...

WRAPUP 6-Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republic...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets.The outcome was largel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020