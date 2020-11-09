Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Moon congratulates Biden, to ensure no gap in U.S. alliance

South Korea found outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump a willing partner in efforts to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. However, the relationship was strained by disagreements over exactly how to engage with Pyongyang, trade and Trump's demand that Seoul pay billions of dollars more to support the U.S. troop presence on the peninsula. "We will gather forces as an alliance on the shared values of democracy, peace, human rights, international solidarity and multilateral cooperation," Moon told his top aides, the presidential Blue House said in a statement regarding the incoming Biden administration.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:38 IST
S.Korea's Moon congratulates Biden, to ensure no gap in U.S. alliance

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday South Korea will ensure there is no gap in the alliance with the United States and the process of building peace on the Korean peninsula, as he congratulated Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election win. South Korea found outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump a willing partner in efforts to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. However, the relationship was strained by disagreements over exactly how to engage with Pyongyang, trade and Trump's demand that Seoul pay billions of dollars more to support the U.S. troop presence on the peninsula.

"We will gather forces as an alliance on the shared values of democracy, peace, human rights, international solidarity and multilateral cooperation," Moon told his top aides, the presidential Blue House said in a statement regarding the incoming Biden administration. The South Korean government will work to promote economic relations through bilateral trade and policies and cooperate towards carbon neutrality and tackle climate change, said Moon.

He also vowed to make progress on denuclearisation on the peninsula with the next administration, while seeking new opportunities and solutions to improve inter-Korean ties. South Korea's ruling party floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon on Monday separately called for an arrangement of an early summit between Moon and Biden once he is inaugurated.

On Sunday, South Korea’s foreign minister arrived in Washington for talks with her American counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who cancelled his planned visit to Seoul last month after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.. Speaking to reporters after visiting the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Kang Kyung-wha said it was too soon to predict how the new U.S. administration would handle specific issues, but she didn’t expect Biden to return to former U.S. President Barack Obama’s policy of strategic patience toward North Korea.

"It should be made based on various progress and achievements made the past three years." Yonhap said Kang would meet Biden's foreign affairs and security members and discuss cooperation during her unusually long visit to the United States, without elaborating.

Her agenda includes sitting with Pompeo on Monday to discuss solidifying the alliance between the two countries and the issues at stake on the Korean peninsula. She had said she would also meet with senators and scholars.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

ACMA urges Haryana govt to reconsider 75 pc reservation policy for locals in pvt enterprises

Auto component industry body ACMA on Monday requested the Haryana government to reconsider the 75 per cent employment reservation for locals in private enterprises, saying the move would adversely impact the ease of doing business in the st...

Finnfund to investment in Fortum Charge and Drive India

Finnish clean energy firm Fortum on Monday said development financier Finnfund will invest in Fortum Charge and Drive India. According to a company statement, Finnfund will invest in a minority share of Fortums public charging point operato...

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The incident took place in the city of High ...

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020